Al Shaqab League Final Round From Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: Following a fierce competition during the fourth round, the final round of the Al Shaqab League Show jumping Championship is set to begin at the Longines Indoor Arena tomorrow.

The last round spanning over two days and featuring both the male and female riders in various categories will get underway tomorrow with action scheduled from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.

With an emphasis on establishing a distinguished league that provides a prominent platform for riders of various categories, the championship also aims to offer opportunities for young riders, aspiring female participants, juniors, and future champions.

Registration for this esteemed event is open to all Riding Academy members and external riders, fostering inclusivity and promoting the spirit of equestrian sportsmanship.

The local championship competitions encompass categories, including training categories: Intro 1 category (Height 40cm), the Intro 2 category (Height 60cm), and Intro 3 category (Height 80cm). As for the main class, they include: the Future Champions - Ages 14 years old and below (Height 90cm), the Junior Champions- Ages 18 years old and below (Height 100cm), the Youth Champions - U21 (Height 110cm), and Ladies Category - Ladies Amateurs (Height 90cm). Each round will feature different categories tailored to meet the needs of riders at various skill levels and age groups.

Registration for the finale can be done through the Al Shaqab website and Al Shaqab social media platforms.