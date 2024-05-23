               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 23: Price Of One Sovereign Drops By Rs 800


5/23/2024 4:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,730 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,342 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,730 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,342 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs 6,730

8 grams- Rs 53,840 (Rs 54,640 yesterday)

10 grams- Rs 67,300

100 grams - Rs 6,73,000


1 gram- Rs 7,342

8 grams- Rs 58,736 (Rs 59,608 yesterday)

10 grams- Rs 73,420

100 grams- Rs 7,34,200


1 gram- Rs 5,507

8 grams- Rs 44,056 (Rs 44,704 yesterday)

10 grams- Rs 55,070

100 grams- Rs 5,50,700

