Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 23: Price Of One Sovereign Drops By Rs 800

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,730 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,342 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
The price of gold in Kerala today is Rs 6,730 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,342 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,730
8 grams- Rs 53,840 (Rs 54,640 yesterday)
10 grams- Rs 67,300
100 grams - Rs 6,73,000
1 gram- Rs 7,342
8 grams- Rs 58,736 (Rs 59,608 yesterday)
10 grams- Rs 73,420
100 grams- Rs 7,34,200
1 gram- Rs 5,507
8 grams- Rs 44,056 (Rs 44,704 yesterday)
10 grams- Rs 55,070
100 grams- Rs 5,50,700
MENAFN23052024007385015968ID1108248377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.