When Salman Khan Arrived Late On Sets, Directors Folded Hands For Shot


5/23/2024 4:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Jason Shah, who is currently enjoying the popularity of his new series 'Heeramandi', remembers working with Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

THROWBACK THRUSHDAY



In an interview, Jason reflected on his career in the film industry and discussed his experience working with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's late arrival on sets

The actor stated that Salman Khan's delay on set seemed like a relaxed life to him.

He said that Salman Khan would arrive on set at 3 p.m. on his motorcycle, and no one would do any work.

He continued saying that at 4:30, the producer would insist that he just take one shot with folded hands.


Jason claimed that he loved seeing it and for him, it appeared to be a peaceful lifestyle.


Jason Shah has reportedly been offered to be part of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' as a contestant.

MENAFN23052024007385015968ID1108248367


AsiaNet News

