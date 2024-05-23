Munnar to Alleppey:7 famous monsoon getaways in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the allure of India's monsoon magic! From the misty hills of Munnar to the serene backwaters of Alleppey, explore 7 enchanting getaways that come alive during the rainy season. Join us on a journey through lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and verdant valleys

Munnar's lush tea gardens and rolling hills come alive during the monsoon. The rain enhances the beauty of its emerald-green plantations, waterfalls, and misty landscapes

Known as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg's coffee plantations and verdant valleys become even more picturesque during the monsoon

While Goa is famed for its beaches, the monsoon transforms it into a lush green paradise. The lesser crowds make it perfect for exploring Dudhsagar Waterfalls

This hill station's strawberry farms, dense forests, and scenic viewpoints like Arthur's Seat and Wilson Point are drenched in mist and rain

Known as the 'City of Lakes,' Udaipur's palaces and lakes like Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar sparkle in the monsoon

Often called the 'Scotland of the East,' Shillong receives heavy rainfall, making its pine-covered hills, waterfalls like Elephant Falls

Famous for its backwaters, Alleppey's monsoon season offers a tranquil and picturesque retreat. Houseboat cruises through rain-drenched paddy fields