'I am not getting married soon' Prabhas on marriage rumours

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas,

now

awaiting the release of his upcoming film,

'Kalki 2898 AD',

recently spoke out about the rumours surrounding his marriage.

At the event,

the actor also opened up about his role in the upcoming film.

Prabhas recently gained attention when his social media tweet about someone special went viral. Soon after, talk about his relationship and possible marriage began

viral online.

Responding to all such charges, the actor recently declared at a presentation for his next film 'Kalki 2898 AD', '

'I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.'' Prabhas also opened up about his role in the forthcoming film at the event.

''He has (Nag

Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag has planned several things."

"I am super excited about Bujji. It's been a great journey for three years, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen,'' TOI reported, quoting the actor.

Talking about working with veteran stars in the film, he added, ''Working with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan was a golden opportunity."



He added, "I am thankful to Kamal sir a lot since I used to ask my parents to get me clothes Kamal wore in his movies.''

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film starring Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy.



The film's creators just announced its official release date. Kalki 2898 AD will be released

in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

on June 27 of this year.