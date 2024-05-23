West Bengal: BJP Worker's Death Sparks Protests, Road Blockades In Nandigram; Heavy Security Deployed (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing turn of events, BJP workers in Nandigram took to the streets in protest, blocking roads on Thursday (May 23) after the death of a fellow party worker in an attack by miscreants. The incident, which involved an assault on several houses, occurred last night.

Local BJP workers have accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating a violent attack that resulted in the death of a BJP worker. In response to the incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya condemned the assault in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "I condemn Trinamool supporters' cowardly attack on BJP workers in Nandigram."

"Such violence is unacceptable in a democracy. Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for her provocative statements and subsequent actions by criminal members of her party. We will fight and ensure justice for Rathibala Adhikari and all victims. Our local unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in Nandigram," Malviya added.

A BJP worker alleged, "Bhaipo (Abhishek Banerjee) came here yesterday and returned after causing unrest in our peaceful Nandigram. As a result, we saw one of our workers being murdered; two others have been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata."

In response to the unrest, heavy police deployment was made in the area to disperse BJP workers who had blocked roads and burned tyres. Authorities resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation in the Sonachura area of the district. Additionally, a unit of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was deployed to manage the violence.

The TMC, however, denied any involvement in the attack, attributing the incident to internal rivalry among BJP workers. TMC leader in Nandigram, Swadesh Das, dismissed the allegations, stating, "There were some family disputes, and the killing could be the consequence of that."