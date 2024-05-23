MEA Processing Prajwal Revanna's Diplomatic Passport Cancellation Request Amid Mystery Over His Whereabouts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the Karnataka government's plea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is reportedly processing the cancellation of the diplomatic passport belonging to suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, sources revealed.

Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, faces allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, sparking controversy around his actions.

Official sources disclosed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the MEA to revoke Revanna's diplomatic passport, citing concerns over his departure from India shortly after the Lok Sabha elections in Hassan, his constituency.

"The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," a source said.

Expressing dismay over the delay in response from the Centre, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted an arrest warrant issued against Revanna by a Special Court for Elected Representatives, based on an application by the SIT. Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal revealed irregularities in Revanna's use of his diplomatic passport, particularly his travel to Germany without political clearance.

"No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the travel of the said MP to Germany," Jaiswal had stated.

The developments in Revanna's case shed light on the complexities surrounding diplomatic privileges and the responsibilities that accompany them.

