US Treasury head calls on Europe to boost innovation in clean energy against China

(MENAFN) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called upon Europe to foster greater innovation in startup ventures within the clean energy
Technology
Technology
domains, citing concerns over China's dominant industrial capacity surpassing global demand.
Yellen emphasized that recent global events, including the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the escalating impacts of climate change, have underscored that the American and European economies are "too vulnerable, including to shocks to our energy
security."
"Together, we have taken decisive action to mitigate harm in the short-term, but we know that is not enough to make us less vulnerable to a future global health
emergency, or geopolitical shock, or the increasing severity and frequency of climate-related events," she stated Tuesday at TechQuartier, an innovation hub in Frankfurt, Germany.
The Treasury chief highlighted her country's commitment to investing in the development of resilient clean energy
supply
chains, both domestically and in collaboration with European partners across the Atlantic. Additionally, she emphasized that the United States and the European Union have actively sought to foster relationships with and provide support to emerging markets through various initiatives.
"As we look ahead, we know that there are significant obstacles that we need to overcome. We need to fuel
innovation and additional investment
in our countries, and in low and middle-income countries," she stated.
Yellen identified China's industrial surplus as a key obstacle hindering the advancement and expansion of clean energy
sectors.
"Chinese industrial capacity is currently leading to production that significantly exceeds global demand in key sectors, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar. This poses a threat to the development of clean energy
industries around the world, and it will be a focus at the G7 meetings in Italy later this week," she declared. "President Biden and I have made clear that we will take action to protect workers and firms in strategic sectors, including clean energy
, from being undercut by unfair Chinese economic competition.”
