South Korea's central bank upholds interest rates amid high inflation, robust economic growth

(MENAFN) The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Council has decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the eleventh consecutive time, a decision that was widely anticipated. This comes as South Korea continues to grapple with persistent inflationary pressures and experiences faster-than-expected economic growth, largely driven by robust export performance. The central bank

has maintained this rate since February of the previous year, following a series of seven consecutive hikes that occurred between April 2022 and January 2023. The decision to stabilize the interest rate reflects ongoing concerns about inflation, which has remained high despite recent improvements in domestic economic growth.



In a statement, the central bank

highlighted the complexities of the current economic situation, noting that while inflation is on a gradual decline amid an unexpectedly strong economic expansion, it is premature to assert that inflation will soon reach the target level. The bank

emphasized that the risks to inflation expectations have heightened, indicating ongoing volatility in price levels. This statement was supported by data from Yonhap, which underscores the persistent inflationary pressures that South Korea faced throughout the last year, following a record high inflation rate in 2022.



Inflation in South Korea showed some signs of easing, with the rate rising 2.9 percent in April, marking the first time in three months that it had fallen below 3 percent. However, this figure remains above the central bank

's medium-term target of 2 percent. Earlier in January, inflation had dipped below 3 percent for the first time since July 2023. Nonetheless, subsequent increases in the prices of fruit, agricultural products, and energy

have reignited inflationary pressures. The central bank

's cautious stance reflects the need to balance encouraging economic growth while keeping inflation in check, as it navigates the complexities of the current economic landscape.

MENAFN23052024000045015682ID1108248348