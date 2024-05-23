Bitcoin declines to USD69K following failure to surpass USD72K resistance level

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Bitcoin encountered a decline, dropping to nearly USD69,000 after failing to surpass the USD72,000 resistance level the day prior. The digital currency saw a low of USD69,191 earlier in the day, with trading hovering just above USD69,500 around 10:10 AM EDT, marking a daily loss of 0.4 percent. These figures are based on data from CoinMarketCap, a website tracking digital asset prices.



Meanwhile, Ethereum, the leading Altcoin

by market

capitalization, experienced a decline of 2.8 percent to USD3,682, following its ascent above USD3,800 in the previous trading session. Despite some Altcoin

s witnessing significant price surges of over 20 percent on Tuesday, many saw declines of up to 8 percent on Wednesday.



At the time of the market

update, the total Cryptocurrency

market

value stood at USD2.57 trillion, reflecting a daily loss of 1.79 percent. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> crypto



market

, measured by its share of total market

capitalization, was reported at 53.3 percent, with Ethereum's dominance at 17.2 percent.



Analysts attribute the recent selloff in the Cryptocurrency

market

to investors capitalizing on profits from Bitcoin and other crypto

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> crypto



currencies' rallies since the start of the month. Bitcoin notably dropped below USD57,000 on May 1, marking its lowest point in over two months since February 27. Conversely, it achieved an all-time high of USD75,830 on March 14, according to data from Binance, a Cryptocurrency

exchange platform.



The decline in Bitcoin's price was part of a broader market

selloff following its halving in April, as investor demand waned. However, recent data indicates renewed interest in Bitcoin, with Bitcoin ETFs witnessing net inflows of USD948.3 million last week, totaling over USD12.5 billion since ETF trading commenced in January. This data, provided by The Block, a New York-based digital currency data and research firm, suggests a resurgence in investor sentiment towards Bitcoin.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248346