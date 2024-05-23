Mortgage applications in US surge driven by 7-week decline in rates

(MENAFN) According to a report released by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday, mortgage applications in the US saw an increase last week, propelled by a decline in mortgage rates to their lowest level in seven weeks.



The market

composite index

, which serves as a gauge of mortgage loan application volume, exhibited a 1.9 percent rise on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending May 17. On an unadjusted basis, the index

showed a 1.1 percent increase compared to the previous week.



Joel Kan, the MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, noted in a statement that the decrease in rates prompted some borrowers to take action, resulting in increases across both conventional and government

refinance applications. Despite this positive trend, Kan highlighted that purchase activity continues to lag, marking an 11 percent decline from the previous year. This lag is attributed to factors such as limited inventory for sale and elevated list prices.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages saw a decrease to 7.01 percent, down from 7.08 percent in the previous week. Similarly, the rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also experienced a decline, dropping to 6.42 percent from 6.61 percent during the same period.



It's worth noting that the MBA survey encompasses more than 75 percent of US retail residential mortgage applications, providing a comprehensive insight into the mortgage market

landscape.

