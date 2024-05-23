US shares start Wednesday’s session with mixed performances

(MENAFN) Wednesday saw a varied start for major exchanges in the US stock market

. The Dow Jones exhibited a slight decline of nearly five points, or 0.1 percent, reaching 39,868 at 9:49 AM EDT (1349 GMT). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced marginal movement, decreasing by less than a point to maintain stability at 5,321. On the contrary, the Nasdaq showed some upward momentum, rising by 12 points, or 0.07 percent, reaching 16,845.



Amidst this market

activity, the VIX volatility index

, often referred to as the fear index

, saw a modest increase of 0.34 percent, reaching 11.90. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a slight uptick of 0.31 percent, reaching 4.428 percent.



Currency market

s also witnessed some movement, with the dollar index

gaining 0.08 percent to reach 104.74. Conversely, the euro experienced a decline of 0.14 percent, falling to USD1.0840 against the greenback.



In the realm of commodities, precious metals faced downward pressure, with Gold

recording a loss of 0.44 percent and dropping to USD2,410 per ounce, while silver experienced a more significant decline of 1.35 percent, reaching USD32.24 per ounce.



Oil prices also saw a decline, with global benchmark Brent crude

down by approximately 1.4 percent to USD81.82 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude

experiencing a similar decrease, reaching USD77.62 per barrel.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248344