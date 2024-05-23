Biden administration cancels USD7.7B in student debt for 160K borrowers

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, US Leader Joe Biden made a significant announcement, revealing his administration's decision to cancel an additional USD7.7 billion in student debt for an additional 160,000 borrowers. This move comes as part of the administration's ongoing efforts to address the growing issue of student loan debt burdening millions of Americans.



The decision to cancel USD7.7 billion in student debt marks another step forward in the administration's broader strategy to tackle the student loan crisis. By providing targeted relief to specific groups of borrowers, the administration aims to alleviate financial

pressure and promote economic stability for individuals and families across the country.



According to the Education Department, this latest round of loan forgiveness brings the total amount of student debt forgiven by the Biden administration to USD167 billion, benefiting a total of 4.75 million Americans.



"Today’s announcement comes on top of the significant progress we’ve made for students and borrowers over the past three years," Biden stated in the declaration.



"From day one of my Administration, I promised to fight to ensure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity. I will never stop working to cancel student debt – no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stop us," he further mentioned.



"One out of every 10 federal

student loan borrowers approved for debt relief means one out of every 10 borrowers now has financial

breathing room and a burden lifted," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona noted in a different declaration.

