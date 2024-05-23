(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday night, Corinthians secured a 2-1 victory over América-RN at Neo Química Arena, advancing to the Copa do Brasil's round of 16.



Yuri Alberto and Cacá scored the crucial goals for the home team, while Wenderson struck for the visitors.



The team repeated their earlier performance, winning with an identical score at Arena das Dunas, achieving a 4-2 aggregate victory.



Under coach António Oliveira's guidance, they've shown consistent resilience and skill.



They now await the draw for their next opponent, with details to be announced by the CBF.







Corinthians dominated from the start, but Yuri Alberto's first goal only came at the 41st minute, assisted by Breno Bidon.



América-RN equalized early in the second half with Wenderson's long-range effort at the 7th minute.



Post-equalizer, the game intensified. Corinthians' keeper, Carlos Miguel, made critical saves.



Near the end, at the 46th minute, Raniele set up Cacá for the winning shot. The action doesn't stop for Corinthians.



They face Racing-URU in the Copa Sudamericana on May 28th and Botafogo in the Brazilian Championship on June 1st.



América-RN will next play against Sousa in Serie D on Sunday in Paraíba.

Football resonates deeply in Brazil, embodying cultural pride and passion.



Victories in the Copa do Brasil propel teams like Corinthians towards not only a trophy but also national acclaim.



Each match fuels local enthusiasm, boosts businesses, and captivates the media, enhancing the national spirit.



Thus, each game is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of Brazilian football

heritage

