(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March, Argentina witnessed its sharpest economic decline since 2020, with activity falling 8.4% from the previous year.



Analysts had only expected a 6.9% drop, making the actual fall notably steeper.



President Javier Milei, in office since December, confronts increasing difficulties.



His government

has implemented strict austerity measures to tackle nearly 300% annual inflation and rising poverty levels.



The downturn impacted multiple sectors, especially construction

and manufacturing

.



Construction plummeted by 29.9%, and manufacturing

decreased by 19.6%, reflecting broad economic distress.



March's decline continues a distressing pattern: a 3.0% drop in February and a 4.1% decrease in January.







The first quarter contracted by 5.3%, indicating challenges ahead. Economic activity data, a precursor to GDP outcomes, reveal a significant downturn.



This sharp decline highlights the urgent need for effective measures to curb the recession and stimulate growth.

Background - Argentina Faces Sharp Economic Decline in March

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently projected growth for Argentina's Economy

in late 2024.



Julie Kozack, IMF' Director of Communications, lauded Argentina's strict fiscal measures under President Javier Milei's“chainsaw” program.



She highlighted Argentina's achievement of a fiscal surplus this quarter, a first in 16 years, meeting all set targets.



Argentina has quickly recovered its international reserves and significantly reduced its inflation from 25% in December to 8.8% in April.



Kozack credited these better-than-expected outcomes to the effective implementation of the stabilization program.



The IMF predicts a 5% economic growth for Argentina in 2025.

