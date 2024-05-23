(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is actively pursuing regulations to hold major tech companies accountable for their platforms' content.



This effort is led by Alexandre de Moraes , President of Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), known for his activist stance and contentious measures.



Moraes has been criticized by prominent journalist for allegedly censoring conservative voices, highlighting the complexities of his influence on policy.



At an AI seminar, Moraes urged the Supreme Federal Court to reinterpret Article 19 of the Brazilian Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.



This article currently shields companies from liability for user-posted content.



He argued for stricter regulations and maintained that unacceptable real-world behaviors should also be banned online.







Moraes addressed the rampant misinformation online, criticizing major tech companies for profit

ing from these activities while denying knowledge.



His blunt statement, "They know and profit

from it," showcases his direct approach to these issues.

Controversy Surrounds Brazil's New Tech Regulations

His call for stricter regulations sparked debate over potential overreach, emphasizing careful oversight to balance free speech and regulation.



This debate engages advocates of Democratic

principles, who call for regulations that ensure both freedom of expression and accountability.



Legislative efforts to combat fake news have stalled in the Chamber of Deputies due to opposition from big tech companies, demonstrating the difficulties of such reforms.



This stalemate highlights the challenges of aligning various stakeholder interests in the digital era.



This ongoing discussion in Brazil mirrors global conversations about big tech's influence and the need for responsible content management.



It underscores the complex balance between regulatory measures and freedom in the digital age.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108248327