Ecuador Escalates Security Measures Amid Unprecedented Violence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Responding to rising violence, President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has initiated a 60-day state of emergency across several regions.



This measure affects seven provinces and the Ponce Enríquez canton, targeting areas plagued by organized crime.



Noboa framed this action as an escalation in the fight against narco terrorism

.



Since January, his government

has been combating 22 criminal groups, now officially recognized as terrorists.



"The conflict has now become regional," Noboa remarked, highlighting that these groups have fortified their positions in response to military actions.



He cited recent violent episodes that caused numerous deaths as evidence of the urgent need for this declaration.







Noboa emphasized the importance of granting the Armed Forces and Police greater operational freedom to address these security threats effectively.



"Military intervention is essential for success in this battle," he declared, committing to uphold national peace.



Despite ongoing efforts, Ecuador faced a high homicide

rate of 45 per 100,000 people in 2023, making it one of Latin America's most dangerous nations.



The continuing internal armed conflict and military deployments have yet to significantly reduce violence in 2024.



This state of emergency marks a key moment in Ecuador's strategy to stabilize and protect its citizens amidst Latin American turmoil.



President Noboa's administration is determined to combat crime decisively to ensure enduring peace for Ecuadorians.

Background - Ecuador Escalates Security Measures

In April, Ecuadorians cast their votes for substantial security reforms during a national referendum

led by President Daniel Noboa.



This vote confirmed strong public support for his strategies to tackle rising crime.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) quickly and reliably reported that the majority supported nine of the eleven proposed policy questions.



The endorsed measures, with 60% to 73% of the vote, aim to boost collaboration between the Armed Forces and Police

.



They intensify the crackdown on organized crime, increase arms control, and raise penalties for serious crimes like terrorism

and murder.



The reforms also facilitate the extradition of citizens involved in international crimes and promote specialized constitutional courts to speed up justice.

