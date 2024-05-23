Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of today, Thursday, 23rd, include São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá and Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil .
The day's schedule also features matches from the Ecuadorian 2nd Division, Saudi Championship, Paulistão Feminino, and Italian Championship.
Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Damac - GOAT Channel (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Tai - GOAT Channel (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Al Riyadh vs. Al Nassr - GOAT Channel (YouTube)
Paulistão Feminino
3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Sportv and Globoplay
German Championship
3:30 PM - VfL Bochum vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Cagliari vs. Fiorentina - Star+
Dutch Championship (Playoff)
4:00 PM - Utrecht vs. Sparta Rotterdam - Star+
Scottish Championship (Playoff)
4:00 PM - Raith Rovers vs. Ross County - Star+
Copa do Brasil
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás - Prime Video
9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá - Prime Video
9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
Uruguayan Championship
8:00 PM - Peñarol vs. Progreso - Star+
Ecuadorian 2nd Division
9:00 PM - Manta vs. Chacaritas - Star+
Colombian Championship
10:30 PM - Santa Fé vs. Once Caldas
Where to watch the Palmeiras Feminino game live
The Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) game will be live on Sportv and Globoplay at 3:00 PM.
What time is the São Paulo game?
The São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá game will be live on Prime Video at 9:30 PM.
Which channel
will show the Palmeiras game in the Copa do Brasil?
The Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras game will be live on Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere at 7:00 PM.
Which football
games will be live today?
Globo
No games on Globo today, Thursday, 23rd.
SBT
No games on SBT today, Thursday, 23rd.
Record
No games on Record today, Thursday, 23rd.
Band
No games on Band today, Thursday, 23rd.
Which games will be live on pay TV?
Sportv
3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Paulistão Feminino
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil
Premiere
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil
Where to watch and which games will be live and online
today?
Star+
3:45 PM - Cagliari vs. Fiorentina - Italian Championship
4:00 PM - Utrecht vs. Sparta Rotterdam - Dutch Championship
4:00 PM - Raith Rovers vs. Ross County - Scottish Championship
8:00 PM - Peñarol vs. Progreso - Uruguayan Championship
9:00 PM - Manta vs. Chacaritas - Ecuadorian 2nd Division
GOAT Channel (YouTube)
3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Damac - Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Tai - Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Riyadh vs. Al Nassr - Saudi Championship
Globoplay
3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Paulistão Feminino
7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil
Prime Video
7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás - Copa do Brasil
9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá - Copa do Brasil
