Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule


5/23/2024 3:39:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of today, Thursday, 23rd, include São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá and Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil .

The day's schedule also features matches from the Ecuadorian 2nd Division, Saudi Championship, Paulistão Feminino, and Italian Championship.
Saudi Championship


  • 3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Damac - GOAT Channel (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Tai - GOAT Channel (YouTube)
  • 3:00 PM - Al Riyadh vs. Al Nassr - GOAT Channel (YouTube)

Paulistão Feminino

  • 3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Sportv and Globoplay

German Championship

  • 3:30 PM - VfL Bochum vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf


Italian Championship

  • 3:45 PM - Cagliari vs. Fiorentina - Star+

Dutch Championship (Playoff)

  • 4:00 PM - Utrecht vs. Sparta Rotterdam - Star+

Scottish Championship (Playoff)

  • 4:00 PM - Raith Rovers vs. Ross County - Star+

Copa do Brasil

  • 7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere
  • 7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás - Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá - Prime Video
  • 9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere

Uruguayan Championship

  • 8:00 PM - Peñarol vs. Progreso - Star+

Ecuadorian 2nd Division

  • 9:00 PM - Manta vs. Chacaritas - Star+

Colombian Championship

  • 10:30 PM - Santa Fé vs. Once Caldas

Where to watch the Palmeiras Feminino game live

  • The Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) game will be live on Sportv and Globoplay at 3:00 PM.

What time is the São Paulo game?

  • The São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá game will be live on Prime Video at 9:30 PM.

Which channel
will show the Palmeiras game in the Copa do Brasil?

  • The Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras game will be live on Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere at 7:00 PM.

Which football
games will be live today?
Globo

  • No games on Globo today, Thursday, 23rd.

SBT

  • No games on SBT today, Thursday, 23rd.

Record

  • No games on Record today, Thursday, 23rd.

Band

  • No games on Band today, Thursday, 23rd.

Which games will be live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Paulistão Feminino
  • 7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
  • 7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
  • 7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil

Where to watch and which games will be live and online
today?
Star+

  • 3:45 PM - Cagliari vs. Fiorentina - Italian Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Utrecht vs. Sparta Rotterdam - Dutch Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Raith Rovers vs. Ross County - Scottish Championship
  • 8:00 PM - Peñarol vs. Progreso - Uruguayan Championship
  • 9:00 PM - Manta vs. Chacaritas - Ecuadorian 2nd Division

GOAT Channel (YouTube)

  • 3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Damac - Saudi Championship
  • 3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Tai - Saudi Championship
  • 3:00 PM - Al Riyadh vs. Al Nassr - Saudi Championship

Globoplay

  • 3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Paulistão Feminino
  • 7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Copa do Brasil
  • 7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Copa do Brasil

Prime Video

  • 7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá - Copa do Brasil

The Rio Times

