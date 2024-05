Thursday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of today, Thursday, 23rd, include São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá and Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil .



The day's schedule also features matches from the Ecuadorian 2nd Division, Saudi Championship, Paulistão Feminino, and Italian Championship.

Saudi Championship







3:00 PM - Al Ittihad vs. Damac - GOAT Channel (YouTube)



3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Tai - GOAT Channel (YouTube)

3:00 PM - Al Riyadh vs. Al Nassr - GOAT Channel (YouTube)





3:00 PM - Palmeiras (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Sportv and Globoplay





3:30 PM - VfL Bochum vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf





3:45 PM - Cagliari vs. Fiorentina - Star+





4:00 PM - Utrecht vs. Sparta Rotterdam - Star+





4:00 PM - Raith Rovers vs. Ross County - Star+







7:00 PM - Criciúma vs. Bahia - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere



7:00 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Palmeiras - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere



7:30 PM - Cuiabá vs. Goiás - Prime Video



9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Águia de Marabá - Prime Video

9:30 PM - Ceará vs. CRB - Sportv, Globoplay, and Premiere





8:00 PM - Peñarol vs. Progreso - Star+





9:00 PM - Manta vs. Chacaritas - Star+





10:30 PM - Santa Fé vs. Once Caldas





No games on Globo today, Thursday, 23rd.





No games on SBT today, Thursday, 23rd.





No games on Record today, Thursday, 23rd.





No games on Band today, Thursday, 23rd.







