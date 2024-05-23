Cartier Spring-Summer 2024 Trinity Eyewear Limited Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Cartier celebrates 100 years of Trinity with a limited-edition eyewear design inspired by the iconic ring.
Specially designed for the Centenary, the sunglasses feature an oversized and rounded rimless construction
crowned with a ring-shaped Trinity ornament, enhanced with the first rose Gold
en metal finish in Cartier eyewear collections, along with the traditional platinum and Gold
en finishes.
Exclusive sunglass style with an oversized rimless round construction
enriched with an elegant Trinity ring on the hinge with precious yellow Gold
, platinum, and rose Gold
PVD metal finish.
