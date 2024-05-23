Official Welcome Ceremony Was Held For President Of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held for Emomali Rahmon,President of the Republic of Tajikistan, who arrived in theRepublic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajikistani President inthe square decorated with the national flags of the twocountries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Emomali Rahmon,President of Tajikistan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the TajikistaniPresident.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Emomali Rahmon reviewed theguard of honor.

The President of Tajikistan saluted the Azerbaijanisoldiers.

The national anthems of the Republic of Tajikistan and theRepublic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President ofTajikistan, while the delegation of Tajikistan was introduced tothe President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani PresidentIlham Aliyev and Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon to theaccompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.