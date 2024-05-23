Russian Army Loses 1,330 Troops In Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops
in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 23 May 2024 amounted to about 497,700 people, including another 1,330 people in the last day.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The defence forces also destroyed 7,622 (+11) Russian tanks, 1,748 (+27) armoured combat vehicles Read also:
, 1,860 (+40) artillery systems, 1,077 (+0) MLRS, 813 (+1) air defence systems, 355 (+1) aircraft, and 326 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 10391 (+45), cruise
missiles - 2209 (+1), ships/boats - 27 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles
and tankers - 17513 (+71), special equipment - 2094 (+4).
Border guards show Russian EW equipment being destroyed on Vovchansk
outskirts
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on 22 May, the Defence Forces shot down a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovske direction.
