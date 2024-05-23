Russian Army Kills One, Wounds Four Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces killed one and wounded four residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday, May 22.
Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On May 22, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk – in Toretsk. Four more people were wounded in the region during the day," Filashkin said.
The total number of victims
of Russian attacks
in the Donetsk region (1,968 killed and 4,913 wounded) does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to FIlashkin.
Russian shelling of Toretsk killed a 26-year-old man early on May 22.
Later, the Russians launched an airstrike
on Toretsk, wounding three people.
