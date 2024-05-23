Emirates And Avianca Launch Codeshare Deal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates and Avianca have entered into a codeshare partnership, providing seamless connectivity for customers on select routes.

This partnership allows Emirates customers to fly from Emirates' network via Madrid, Barcelona, or London Heathrow to three points in Colombia.

Avianca will place its code on routes operated by Emirates between Barcelona, Madrid, or London Heathrow and Dubai.

Tickets can be booked immediately on both airlines' websites, apps, contact centres, and through travel agents, with codeshare flights starting from 4 June.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and CCO of Emirates, said: "We are delighted to establish a codeshare partnership with Colombia's largest carrier, Avianca to provide seamless connections on select routes to customers of both airlines. The codeshare agreement will enable us to expand our reach and allow our customers to use our services and fly to additional popular points in Colombia."

Claudio Vélez, CRO of Avianca, said: "This collaboration will bring our region closer to Dubai via Europe and it will also strengthen Avianca's operation in Barcelona, Madrid and London Heathrow. Emirates is one of the largest and most prestigious airlines in the world, so this partnership is a testimony and recognition of Avianca's track record, our world-class operational indicators, and the strength of our route network."

Emirates has commercial cooperation agreements with 161 interline, codeshare and intermodal partners.

-B