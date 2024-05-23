RIMINIWELLNESS 2024: LATEST FITNESS TRENDS IN THIS NEW EDITION

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) •A growing number of workouts designed exclusively for women

•High Intensity returns with high-performing training programmes

•Emerging disciplines for basketball

fans, psychophysical mobility and for the over 80s

•A troupe of Ambassadors ready to channel

the energy

of a dynamic and active public



Rimini, 22 May 2024 –A blast of energy

and innovation in store for the general public of athletes

and aficionados at the 18th edition of RiminiWellness. The international reference event for fitness

, Sport

and active wellness organized by Italian Exhibition Group, runs from 30 May to 2 June at Rimini Expo Centre and various locations on the Riviera, and this year promises numerous brand-new disciplines ready to sweep visitors off their feet.



THE NEW FRONTIERS OF FEMALE FITNESS

Curves and Extreme Training® by Vida Macura Maglica are just two of the new entries when it comes to women’s wellness. Curves is a Network

of women-only gyms with a 30-minute circuit training programme, aimed at combining endurance and cardio. Vida Macura Maglica, a RW international ambassador, brings her revolutionary programme for its Italian debut. Extreme Training®, promises extraordinary results in just 2 weeks of training - 1 hour, 3 times a week – exploiting only physical movement and without the use of equipment.



HIGH INTENSITY AND SPORTS CHALLENGES

Two different workouts, both intense and engaging: HYROX and Metafit. After its Italian debut in '23, HYROX returns from 1-2 June, welcoming all athletes

with all types of abilities, in the name of inclusiveness. It combines an 8km run with 8 functional exercises in a race format that promotes both participation and physical excellence in individual, pairs and relay categories. Metafit offers a 30-minute HIIT Regime

mixing exercises like squat-jumps and burpees with recovery techniques derived from Pilates. And then of course, we have the return of Italian Showdown, the first CrossFit® event, in Italy for the fourth time at RW. The competition has a new competition format for categories and workouts.



NEW TRENDS ON TRAMPOLINES AND IN THE WATER

Fun is always guaranteed with Jill Cooper, creator of the SuperJump, who will present the new variant, The Softer Side of SuperJump: Fluid & Core Stability: high intensity fat

burning workouts and techniques inspired by artistic gymnastics, yoga and Pilates. Pool activities are also great crowd-pleasers with Aqua Zumba bringing the energy

and fun of traditional Zumba into the water, incorporating a workout featuring Caribbean music

and dance in a medium that reduces stress on the joints.



EMERGING DISCIPLINES TO IMPROVE THE PERFORMANCE OF BASKETBALL PLAYERS AND FOR PSYCHOPHYSICAL MOBILITY

The new Flyboard Basket Ball and Mobilitation are on their way, combining physical and mental training with an innovative approach. The first, developed by Gennaro Setola and Simona Ferroli, combines basketball

and exercises on Flyboard® to improve balance, coordination and cognitive functions, while Mobilitation, created by Jairo Junior, combines exercises for joint flexibility with meditation to increase mental elasticity.



OVER 80 AND VIBRANT AS EVER

Big Ball and Small Ball Fitness for Seniors is a discipline created for older people, focusing on balance, muscle strength, flexibility and coordination. A therapeutic method useful in preventing pathologies and counteracting functional decline over the years. The exercises are safe, effective and designed to be fun and challenging. During the FIF Village, a Special Class will be held with Dr. Rita Valbonesi, who will present her "Over 80" students for the first time.



THIS YEAR’S AMBASSADORS OF FITNESS AND WELLNESS

All the latest trends are guaranteed at RW by a host of experts committed to sharing their experiences with the public. In addition to the International Ambassador, Vida Macura Maglica, health

y eating will be promoted by Davide Campagna, founder of Cotto al dente, and Sara Bigatti, creator of the La Scimmia Yoga project, a vehicle for physical and mental well-being. Two notable fitness

experts, Daniele Vecchioni and Lisa Alborghetti, will convey their passion for physical activity and an active and health

y lifestyle. Nutrition Ambassador, Laura Crugnola will be providing sound advice on the relationship between balanced nutrition and health

. Also present at RW24 are Wellness Ambassador Stefania Susca, known for her GoGirl Method, and Health Ambassador, Silvia Fascians, who are both committed to promoting a holistic vision of well-being.



ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2024

Date: 30 May - 2 June 2024; type: international show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 18th; open to: general public and operators; info:







MENAFN23052024005249011803ID1108248009