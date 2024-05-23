Pogačar Second On Giro Climb Of Passo Del Brocon

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Slovenian gains again on direct rivals, Majka 10th

The 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia saw the riders once again take on 5 categorised climbs and 4100 meters of total elevation spread over 159 km from Selva di Val Gardena to Passo del Brocon.

A continuous up and down with cold and rain saw an initial breakaway of 10 riders caught at less than 60 km from the finish. Shortly after, there was an attack by two riders including Georg Steinhauser (EF Education Easy-Post) who managed to maintain an advantage over all chasers, thus closing and winning the stage.

At the start of the final climb, the second ascent of Passo Brocon, 12 km from the finish, the group led by Großschartner and Majka in defence of Pogačar increased the pace, closing the gap.

While the EF rider proceeded solo towards the finish line, the group closed the gap on his direct chaser, with Team INEOS accelerating the pace 4 km from the finish.

UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar managed to drop the group of GC men in the last 2 km, gaining more valuable seconds in terms of the General Classification. Good performance also by Majka finishing in the top ten of the day.

By finishing in second place today, the Slovenian rider marks his 116th career podium, now leading by 7'42' over his closest chaser Daniel Martinez (BORA-hansgrohe).

Pogačar:

'Well I really held my horses until the final, so it was a really beautiful stage. A little bit cold on the last descent but we stretched the legs good on the final climb. Ineos did a good pace, Martínez tried to attack, I followed and then I decided to dig a little bit and I rode away and kept my tempo to the finish. I'm super happy that Steinhauser took the win today so for me it's also like a victory. I'm super happy. I'm satisfied how it is, even if I don't win anything now, everything is just bonus from now on.

The main goal is always to keep the jersey into Rome and not do anything stupid. But there is one really nice stage, Monte Grappa close to Slovenia, we can see what happens there.'

Tomorrow's stage is suitable for sprinters with 178 km from Fiera di Primiero to Padova.

Stage 17 results:

1 Steinhauser (ED Education – EasyPost) 4h28'51'

2 Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) +1'24'

3 Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious) +1'42'

10 Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +1'55'

General Classification after stage 7:

1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 63h31'18'

2 Martinez (BORA – Hansgrohe) +7'42'

3 Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) +8'04'



