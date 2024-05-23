Naval Mine From World War II Destroyed In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Navy sailors have destroyed a World War II-era naval anchor mine found in one of the shipping

channels in the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

"Recently, a diving group of the Ukrainian Navy identified a 1908/1939 marine anchor galvanic-impact mine in one of the shipping

channels in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the statement said.

According to experts, this dangerous discovery could have been on the seabed since the World War II or appeared recently as a result of Russia's use of obsolete ammunition.

A diving team with the involvement of naval demolition divers destroyed the anchor mine by means of a controlled detonation at the site of discovery.

The Navy reminds that a ban on staying in uninspected areas of the coast remains in force in the region.

As Ukrinform reported, divers and sappers inspected the coastal zone of the Black Sea in Odesa region and removed the remains of explosive devices.

Photo: UKRAINIAN NAVY