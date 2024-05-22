Cabinet Endorses Public Sector Human Resources Management, Civil Service Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Public Sector Human Resources Management and Civil Service bylaws for 2024.

The two systems will be published in the Official Gazette after the issuance of the Royal Decree approving them.

The aim of the two systems is to develop the human resources system in the public sector in line with the requirements of administrative modernisation.



The Public Sector Human Resources Management bylaw for 2024 aims to achieve the optimal use of human resources and institutionalize the general policy for managing human resources in the public sector, a Prime Ministry's statement said.



The system will contribute to increasing the productivity and efficiency of employees and creating an effective public sector focused on the nation and its citizens.

It also aims to enable public departments to manage their human resources effectively, granting them the necessary authority to perform their roles and responsibilities, the statement said.



The system also aims to enhance proactive human resources planning according to the strategic needs of the departments, in alignment with national plans.

The system seeks to establish an enabling and motivating institutional culture that serves the nation and its citizens, manage change effectively, embrace positive change, focus on results, enhance empowerment and accountability, and provide an attractive work environment for talents and competencies.



It aims to strengthen performance evaluation mechanisms based on principles of transparency and justice, supported by performance agreements that help achieve goals, enhance accountability.