Biomednewsbreaks - SOHM, Inc. (SHMN) Continues To Advance Groundbreaking Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a leading generic pharmaceutical and upstart biotechnology company, today announced its ongoing work on ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrase Enzyme), a revolutionary retroviral integrase with a linked dCas9 DNA binding domain. The technology holds the potential to revolutionize genome editing by allowing for precise and targeted integration of predesigned donor DNA into the genome of cells. The revolutionary new ABBIE system, due to SOHM's committed, consistent and focused approach by lead scientists at its lab at UACI in Tucson, Arizona, is due to be sold as off-the-shelf kits in the third quarter of this year.“We are excited about the potential of ABBIE to transform the field of genome editing and are committed to continuing our research to unlock its full capabilities,” said David Aguilar, COO of SOHM.“We believe that ABBIE has the potential to revolutionize genetic engineering and have a lasting impact on the future of medicine and biotechnology.”

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. To learn more about the company, visit

