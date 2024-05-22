Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Looking To Transform Healthcare For Individuals With Neurodegenerative Diseases

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) has innovated CNM-Au8(R), an oral nanotherapeutic designed to revitalize the brain's mitochondrial function, which is a significant advancement for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease.“The inspiration for CNM-Au8 comes from the therapeutic potential of elemental metals, a concept understood in both Western and Eastern medicine traditions. Clene's approach, which leverages nanotechnology, focuses on improving mitochondrial function to support the complex electrical activity necessary for movement, cognitive function and more. Clene's CEO, Rob Etherington, highlighted that CNM-Au8 is tailored to address the central nervous system needs, targeting diseases like ALS and MS... Clinical trials of CNM-Au8 have shown notable success in crossing the blood-brain barrier and enhancing the brain's bioenergetic metabolites, essentially 'reversing the clock' on what would be considered healthy aging. This breakthrough has the potential to significantly improve survival and quality of life for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, offering improvements in movement, speech and overall function,” a recent article reads.“Looking ahead, Clene Inc. aims to transform healthcare for individuals with neurodegenerative diseases through CNM-Au8. The company is working towards regulatory approvals to bring this groundbreaking treatment to market.”

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit .

