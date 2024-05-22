Cannabisnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo Names Josh Kesselman As Keynote Speaker For 10Th Annual Trade Show And Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (“CWCBExpo”), the premier East Coast trade show and conference dedicated to the legalized cannabis industry, has announced the keynote speaker for next month's event. According to the announcement, Josh Kesselman, iconic CEO and philanthropic founder of

HBI International, will provide the main address. HBI International is the company behind

RAW Rolling Papers. The CWCB Expo is scheduled for June 5–6, 2024, in New York City. Kesselman will open the event, presenting on the main stage at 11 a.m. ET on June 5; his presentation, which will be styled after a fireside chat, will be hosted by CNBC's Fast Money investor voice, Tim Seymour. The premier business-to-business trade show event for legal cannabis, CWCBExpo New York provides a forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, medical professionals, investors, regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs to gather together, share information and create meaningful connections.“We are honored to have Josh Kesselman give the keynote address at our event,” said CWCBExpo CEO Christine Ianuzzi in the press release.“He exemplifies much of cannabis culture today and is an example of a successful entrepreneur who gives back.”

About

the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry. It is held in New York City, the largest media, financial and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. For more information about the company, visit

.

