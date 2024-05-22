Investornewsbreaks Sustain Socal To Showcase Evolving Trends In Mobility At Upcoming Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announced that it will host the 11th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium (“Driving Mobility 11”) on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The event is slated to take place at UCI Beall Applied Innovation in Irvine, California. Driving Mobility 11 is focused on evolving trends in mobility and advanced transportation in Southern California and beyond. The EXPO provides industry professionals and students a unique opportunity to interact with cutting-edge technologies in the mobility decarbonization space and associated industries.“Now in its 11th edition, the Driving Mobility series has played a pivotal role in empowering the mobility ecosystem in Southern California and surrounding regions,” C. Scott Kitcher, president and CEO of Sustain SoCal, said of the event.“At Sustain SoCal, we are committed to connecting renowned industry veterans with highly curious and knowledgeable attendees to advance both the discussion and actions related to sustainable economic development. The EXPO offers a glimpse into the very latest in technological advancements, making this a must-attend event.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact the region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, visit .

