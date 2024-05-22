Norway, Ireland, Spain Recognise Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Norway, Ireland and Spain announced Wednesday they will recognise a Palestinian state from next week, highlighting the deep split over the issue within the EU as the Israel-Hamas war rages.

The three nations hope other countries will follow, but France said that now was not the right moment for it to take that step -- yet Paris noted recognition was not "taboo".

This announcement by prime ministers Jonas Gahr Store of Norway, Pedro Sanchez of Spain and Simon Harris of Ireland comes days after the International Criminal Court prosecutor said he would seek arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and Hamas leaders.

Sanchez, who has visited several nations to drum up support for recognition, said the move would reinforce efforts to revive a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict, which he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was jeopardising with the Gaza offensive.

Israel reacted with fury again, immediately recalling its envoys to the three nations.

"The intention of several European countries to recognise a Palestinian state is a reward for terror," Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said, adding a sovereign State of Palestine would be a "terror state".

But the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) hailed the move as "historical". Palestinian resistance movement Hamas praised what it called an "important step" that resulted from the "brave resistance" of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 UN members already recognise a Palestinian state.

Sweden, which has a large Palestinian community, became the first European Union member in western Europe to recognise Palestinian statehood in 2014.

A Palestinian state was recognised by Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania before they joined the EU.

Norway -- which has played a key role in Middle East diplomacy, hosting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in the 1990s which led to the Oslo Accords -- said recognition was needed to support moderate voices amid the Gaza war.

"In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," Store said, adding that the moves could give renewed momentum for peace talks.

Harris drew parallels with international recognition of the Irish state in 1919.

"From our own history, we know what it means," he went on, referring to Ireland's declaration of independence from British rule, which eventually led to formal statehood.

In March, Slovenia and Malta signed a statement with Spain and Ireland expressing their willingness to recognise a Palestinian state.

Slovenia's government this month passed a decree on recognising a Palestine state that will be sent to parliament for approval by mid-June.



MENAFN22052024000067011011ID1108247535