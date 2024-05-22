(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Jazz Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, May 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced a strategic collaboration with Life Science Cares to drive social impact through employee volunteerism in the United States. This partnership reinforces Jazz's commitment to supporting the communities in which employees work and live. Life Science Cares is a collective effort to activate the financial and human capital of the life sciences industry across several regions in the U.S. – and partner with nonprofits – to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality in those communities. With hubs around Jazz's U.S. offices in Palo Alto, Philadelphia and San Diego, Life Science Cares will help enable Jazz's goals to harness the passion of its employees to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Tom Croce, vice president, global patient engagement, advocacy & social impact at Jazz Pharmaceuticals said, "We are proud of the work we are doing through direct philanthropy, employee volunteerism and with partners like Life Science Cares, to strengthen community organizations and provide critical support to those in need and seeking opportunity. This new collaboration provides us the opportunity to take impactful actions to address inequities in our communities and develop meaningful relationships with nonprofit organizations across the United States."

With a goal to increase employee volunteerism in our communities, Jazz's employee volunteer program empowers employees to drive outreach and give back to their local communities. Jazz offers a Global Volunteer Day Policy enabling employees to dedicate one paid workday each calendar year to volunteer at the non-profit organization of their choice.

Life Science Cares prides itself on not only being a grant-making organization, but one that actively seeks to partner with its grantees and help solve societal problems through a combination of volunteerism and thought partnership from life science industry staff.

Sarah MacDonald, CEO of Life Science Cares says, "We are thrilled to partner with Jazz to activate their employees in service of our mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality in the communities in which we live and work. Together, we can do more."

The U.S. has the highest overall poverty rate among developed nations. Thirty-four million people in the U.S. are food insecure and 1 in 500 Americans is unhoused. Life Science Cares was founded in 2016 by life science leaders committed to harnessing the industry's resources to address these problems. Today, the organization operates in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area and has invested more than $16 million and 55,000 volunteer hours in partnership with community organizations.

MacDonald adds, "Overcoming socio-economic inequities is a complex challenge and requires addressing gaps in access to basic needs, education, and economic opportunity. We believe the life science industry- full of creative, collaborative and innovative people-is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference."

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases-often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit for more information.

About Life Science Cares

Life Science Cares (LSC) activates the financial and human capital of the life science industry and partners with nonprofits to disrupt the cycle of poverty and inequality in our communities. The organization helps solve societal problems through active caring, combining grants with supportive services such as volunteerism, thought leadership, and scientific expertise. Now operating in five life science hubs (Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and New York), LSC has invested more than $16M and tens of thousands of volunteer hours in community organizations providing access to basic needs, access to education or access to opportunity.

