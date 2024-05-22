Mixlab Expands Veterinary Compounding Offering Into Large Animals With The Acquisition Of Nexgen Animal Health

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mixlab, the leading modern veterinary pharmacy, has acquired NexGen Animal Health, based in Weatherford, Texas, to expand its state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy services beyond companion animals into large animals, with continued financial backing from Vanterra Ventures. NexGen specializes in the formulation of innovative products and unique compounds for the care of equine, exotic, wildlife and zoo animals. Mixlab will leverage its proprietary technology platform to create a better pharmacy experience for the benefit of large animal practitioners and owners, as well as to increase production efficiency and fuel further growth.





In 2023, Mixlab partnered with over 7,000 veterinarians to help 55,000 animal owners across 6,700 cities. With this acquisition, Mixlab will considerably expand its reach outside of the companion animal space with the same exceptional customer service, commitment to quality, and industry-leading delivery times it's known for. The company will operate a fourth pharmacy location in Texas, adding to its current operations in New York, California and Florida, to grow its capacity, formulary and customer care team and position itself to meet rising demand for its products and services.

“This acquisition marks a key milestone for Mixlab as we expand our offering with sterile and non-sterile preparations for the equine, wildlife and zoo markets,” said Mixlab CEO Fred Dijols.“NexGen has built a state-of-the-art facility and shares our commitment to delivering the highest-quality veterinary medications and best-in-class customer experiences. We look forward to joining hands and delivering exceptional personalized care to our new veterinarian partners and animal owners.”

Over the coming months, Mixlab will further enhance eMix, its proprietary prescription management platform, as well as release a portal specifically for animal owners. The development of these innovative solutions underscores Mixlab's mission to redefine the pharmacy experience for veterinarians and animal owners.

About Mixlab

Mixlab is the leading modern veterinary pharmacy that partners with veterinarians to make their jobs easier and deliver the highest level of care to animal owners. Mixlab is digitally transforming the veterinarian-led prescription medication process while delivering a superior customer experience. Founded in 2017, Mixlab operates four pharmacies and delivers across all 50 states. Mixlab has financial backing from Vanterra Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Lakehouse Ventures, Sonoma Brands, Monogram Capital, Brand Foundry, and others. Read more about Mixlab at .

