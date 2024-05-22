UWC Delivers 900 FPV Drones To Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), as part of its“Unite with Ukraine” initiative, has successfully procured and delivered 900 First Person View (FPV)“kamikaze” drones to seven brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the UWC website , recipients include specialized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units of the 109th brigade, 110th brigade, 241st brigade, and 215th battalion of the 125th brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR-MO), and the 1st Separate Mechanized Battalion“Da Vinci Wolves” of the 59th Separate Motorized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“It was clear while in the Kharkiv region and in Izyum, where we delivered approximately 400 drones to the pilots from HUR, the 3rd Assault Brigade, and the 125th TDF brigade, that the situation on the front could become dire. FPV drones are needed now to give the UAF the best chance to hold back this latest Russian offensive when used in conjunction with other Ukrainian heavy equipment and weaponry. We saw that the Ukrainians aren't giving up, nor should we,” said Andrew Potichnyj, director of the“Unite with Ukraine” initiative at the Ukrainian World Congress.

The UWC noted that the“Unite with Ukraine” team, in collaboration with drone pilots from each recipient unit, meticulously selected orders of FPV drones from Ukrainian manufacturer Verba in 7 and 10-inch frame formats

“The donation, valued at over USD $615,000 or 24.5 million hryvnias, was funded by the“Santa's Birds” joint fundraising campaign of the Ukrainian World Congress and Saint Javelin. It was supported by diaspora organizations such as the Lemko Foundation, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce, Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Toronto Branch, Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, and over 1,300 individual donors from 17 countries,” the UWC said.

“Unite With Ukraine” is the global initiative of the Ukrainian World Congress focused on the procurement and delivery of essential tactical medical supplies, armored vehicles, drones, UAV complexes, and other vital equipment to support Ukraine's defenders.