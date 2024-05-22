Israeli Forces Empties Al-Awda Hospital In Northern Gaza Of Medical Staff

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 22 (Petra) -- The Al-Awda Health and Community Association in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation forces emptied its Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar of medical staff and told them to head to western Gaza.In a statement on Wednesday, the association said that the occupation forces are detaining a number of staff and patients.This move came after four days of the occupation's siege of Al-Awda hospital amid shelling and heavy machine gun fire.Palestinian human rights organizations condemned in the strongest terms the continued Israeli aggression against the northern Gaza governorate, targeting its hospitals and putting them out of work, bombing more houses over the heads of their inhabitants, and committing mass murder crimes against civilians, while the occupation forces expanded their ground offensive in Rafah and continued their airstrikes and artillery shelling in different parts of the Gaza Strip.In a joint statement, the organizations called for forcing Israel to stop the crime of genocide, including the forced displacement of Palestinian men and women, impose a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and compel it to implement the decisions of the International Court of Justice to prevent the commission of genocide.They called on the friends of the Palestinian people to take action to pressure the occupation to open the crossings immediately and ensure the entry of all aid, the return of humanitarian work, and the entry of various needs; "otherwise, we will be facing a rapid return to the specter of famine in the various parts of the Gaza Strip."