Jordan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Cooperation In Pharmaceutical Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, discussed with the President of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (JAPM), Tarek Darwzeh, ways to expand cooperation in the manufacturing and marketing of medicines to benefit from the advanced expertise and capabilities in both countries, according to a statement distributed by the Saudi Embassy in Amman on Wednesday.Minister Alkhorayef visited a number of Jordanian factories and companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry sector, including meetings with senior officials, during his official visit to the Kingdom, in the presence of Vice Minister of Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer.The minister's visit included MS Pharma's sterile therapeutic injection factory in Sahab, southern Amman, where he met with the company's chairman, Ghiyath Sukhtian, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in manufacturing sterile injections and biosimilars, in addition to benefiting from mutual expertise to develop this vital sector.He also visited Hikma Pharmaceutical Industries and its factory in Al-Bayader area in Amman, watched a virtual presentation on the company's factories in Portugal and the United States of America, which are concerned with the production of oncology drugs and injections, and met with Mazen Darwzeh, chairman of the company, where they discussed the prospects of joint cooperation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and the development of pharmaceutical industries in both countries.These visits are part of Saudi Arabia's keenness to attract quality investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector and export to foreign markets. The Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources chairs the National Committee for Vaccines and Biopharmaceuticals Industry, which includes a number of ministers and stakeholders, and is working on studying and localizing a number of vital pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, insulin, plasma derivative products, medicines, and biosimilars that will exceed the 70% localization rate according to the prepared strategies.