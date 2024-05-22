Public Works, Transport Ministers Receive World Bank Official, Discuss Road, Transportation Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- Ministers of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Al-Samen, and Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, discussed on Wednesday the means of cooperation between their ministries and the World Bank in transportation and road fields.In a meeting with Regional Director of the World Bank's Infrastructure Department in the Middle East and North Africa region, Paul Noumba, attended by Minister Tahtamouni, Abu Al-Samen highlighted a list of government projects directed at serving the road and transportation sector, including how to benefit from the World Bank's expertise in developing this important sector and the need to develop the road network and explore funding opportunities for the establishment and maintenance of the road network, according to a Public Works and Housing Ministry statement.Abu Al-Samen lauded the existing cooperation programs with the World Bank and the bank's contributions in financing infrastructure and transportation projects that aim to improve the quality of life of citizens in line with the executive program of the economic modernization vision.Abu Al-Samen expressed the ministry's interest in discussing all technical and financial details of the priority-leading projects directed at serving the road and transportation sectors.For her part, Tahtamouni commended the existing cooperation between the Jordanian government and the World Bank in supporting all types of transportation by providing technical support and economic feasibility studies for various priority transportation projects.She called for moving forward to expand the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to connect the cities and governorates of the Kingdom, stressing the importance of cooperation between the Ministries of Works and Transport and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) to implement the BRT project, phase two, and expand the public transportation system to reach Queen Alia International Airport, the city of Salt, and Madaba Governorate as a first step.Regional Director of the World Bank's Infrastructure Department in the Middle East and North Africa region, Paul Noumba, for his part, lauded Ministries of Public Works and Housing and Transport and GAM's efforts in implementing the first phase of the BRT project, stressing the Bank's readiness to provide the necessary technical support to develop priority projects directed towards the road and transportation sector, as well as the Bank's interest in supporting projects in this sector.The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, Jamal Qutaishat, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, Osama Karadsheh, the Bank's Resident Representative in Jordan, Holly Benner, and the Bank's transportation expert, Mira Murad, in addition to a number of stakeholders in the two ministries.