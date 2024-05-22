GJU, UOS Universities Presidents Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, May 22 (Petra) -- The President of the German-Jordanian University (GJU), Dr. Alaa Eddeen Al-Halhouli, received on Wednesday Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UOS), Prof. Hamid Al Naimiy and his accompanying delegation.The meeting covered ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two universities in the scientific and research fields and cultural exchanges.Al-Halhouli voiced the university's interest and aspiration to cooperate to serve the educational process at the two universities and briefed the delegation on the university, its establishment, programs, and achievements.During the visit, the delegation attended the opening ceremony of the training program for the preparation of sustainable development leaders in the Arab world, organized by the GJU in cooperation with the Association of Arab Universities (AArU) and the Leadership Institute in Egypt, with the participation of leaders and students from 14 Arab countries.