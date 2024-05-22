U.S. Provides 10 Generators To Ukrainian Agricultural Enterprises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has provided Ukraine with 10 generators to support six agricultural enterprises across the country.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said this in a post on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“Through USAID, the U.S provided 10 generators that will assist 6 agri businesses across Ukraine to produce, store, and deliver grain worldwide, ensuring up to 167,509 tons of grain exports per year, despite Russia's missile and drone attacks,” Brink posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States sent almost 60 transformers to Kharkiv's power distribution system operator, which will allow power engineers to carry out urgent repairs to the city's power grid damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Photo: x.com/USAmbKyiv