Ukrainian Intelligence Officers Destroy Trucks With Invaders And Weapons On Zaporizhzhia Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has published a video showing enemy trucks with weapons and personnel being destroyed on the Zaporizhzhia axis.
The military intelligence agency posted the video to its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
HUR said that soldiers from the Kabul 9 special purpose unit continued to put pressure on Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia front.
"The video shows the results of the intelligence officers' daily work: thanks to their skill and accuracy, the military trucks of the Muscovites, which they use to transport personnel, weapons and ammunition, burn one after another," the report said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
