Palestinians Welcome European Nations' State Recognition

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, May 23 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian presidency, yesterday, welcomed the recognition of a Palestinian state by Spain, Norway and Ireland.

In a statement, the Palestinian presidency highly appreciated the contribution of this decision by Spain, Norway and Ireland, in“consecrating the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land, and in taking actual steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution.”

“The right of peoples to self-determination is an established right recognised under international law,” said the statement, calling on countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Before the announcement, eight European Union member states have recognised the State of Palestine, including Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Cyprus, and Sweden.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, Hussein Al-Sheikh, considered the step a“historic moment.”

Expressing gratitude to countries that have recognised, and will recognise the independent State of Palestine, Al-Sheikh stressed that, this is the path to stability, security, and peace in the region.

The Palestinians demand the establishment of an independent state alongside Israel, with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.– NNN-WAFA