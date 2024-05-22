Qatar Rejects Accusations Against Gaza Deal Mediators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar has called for disregarding media reports attempting to cast doubt and level accusations against the ongoing mediation efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (BNA), Majed Al Ansari, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed Qatar's continued mediation efforts, along with Egypt and the US, to put an end to Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

He affirmed that the three countries are "working in full coordination to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners and hostages, which would lead to the establishment of peace, security, and stability in the region".

He underlined the need for focusing efforts on ending the war in the Strip. (end) sss

