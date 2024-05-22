Kuwaiti Official Underscores Importance Of GCC-African Dialogue On Labor Mobility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Acting deputy director-general for planning and administrative development of the Public Authority for Manpower Rabab Al-Eseimy said the Doha Dialogue on Labor Mobility provides a real opportunity for the GCC and African countries to exchange views on labor market.

The GCC-African cooperation helps both sides to maximize benefit from their human resources and promote the development march, she told KUNA after the opening session of the dialogue on Wednesday.

Eng. Al-Eseimy is taking part in the Doha Dialogue after attending the 61st coordinative meeting of the GCC ministers of labor yesterday.

She noted that she offered a presentation on the progress in the field of labor mobility and the role of Sahel app in organizing Kuwait's outsourcing of expertise from more than 130 countries.

The app helps Kuwait employers get the workforce they need and follow up the hiring and supervision systems in a smart way, she said, adding that she briefed the meeting on the occupational system of smart outsourcing.

The two-day Doha dialogue opened earlier today with 33 countries from the Gulf region and Africa taking part; Kuwait is represented at the gathering by Eng. Al-Eseimy and Abdullah Al-Harbi - a political science researcher of the public relations dept. (pickup previous)

