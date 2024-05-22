GCC, Arab, African Labor Ministers Approve Qatar Declaration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Labor ministers of the GCC states, Jordan, Lebanon and 25 African states have approved Qatar Declaration on workers' mobility between the GCC member states and the African Union.

The declaration includes some measures and mechanisms of sustainable dialogue among these countries, with the aim of enhancing joint coordination, and facing current and future challenges in the origin and targeted countries regarding the mobility of African expatriate workers to the GCC states, Jordan and Lebanon.

The ministers participating in the meeting agreed to launch the "Doha Dialogue" as a consultative, voluntary, non-binding and consultative platform to boost regional and international cooperation on recruitment among these countries.

The declaration stressed the need of improving the management of workers' mobility to boost recruitment, in line with the principles of mutual respect, and joint responsibilities and partnership as well as political frameworks related to labor and human rights.

The GCC region, Jordan and Lebanon are witnessing a noticeable rise in the number of African expatriate workers, making up 12 percent of the total workers in the GCC states.

Doha Dialogue is a unique chance to combat challenges relating to the mobility of Africa expatriate workers to the GCC, Lebanon and Jordan, and improve their governance as well as increase their contributions to achieve comprehensive growth and sustainable development.

The recommendations of Doha Dialogue affirmed enhancing joint collaboration in expatriate workers to fight illegal practices.

They also underlined the need of boosting cooperation between the private and public sectors, including entrepreneurs and recruitment agencies, to build partnerships that enhance proper work terms.

Rabab Al-Eseimy, Acting Deputy Director General for Planning and Administrative Development of the Public Authority for Manpower, and Abdullah Al-Harbi, political researcher, represented Kuwait in the meeting. (pickup previous)

