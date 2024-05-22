Chile’S Underworld: A Closer Look At The Most Influential Criminal Gangs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chile, a rising tide of violence and criminal activity has captured national attention.



A recent AthenaLab and Ipsos survey revealed that 74% of Chileans see fighting drug trafficking as a crucial national issue.



The concern has escalated due to the expansion of international criminal groups within Chilean borders. This expansion has deeply affected the country's peace and security.



Among these groups, the Tren de Aragua from Venezuela is the most notorious.











Known for its brutal tactics and extensive network, this "megaband" operates from Arica in the north to Puerto Montt in the south.







It commits a variety of crimes, including extortion, kidnapping, and murder.











Their presence underscores not only the regional but also the international challenge of curbing organized crime.



April marked a significant moment in Chile 's legal battle against such groups. Over 30 members of Los Gallegos faced trial for severe charges such as murder and human trafficking.



This group, part of the larger Tren de Aragua network, highlights the complex web of criminal alliances that span across borders.











Other prominent gangs include Los Pulpos, known for targeting Peruvian shopkeepers in Santiago with extortion schemes.



Another is Los Trinitarios, a gang born in a New York prison and now involved in crimes ranging from drug trafficking to armed robbery across several countries, including the UK and Spain.











Gang Warfare and Economic Impact

Santiago's north sees gangs like Nueva Generación and Los Pulpos vie for control, highlighting local gangs ' impactful presence.



This conflict directly affects small businesses through extortion and violence.











Their international operations highlight the global nature of modern organized crime. They link local incidents in Chile to wider criminal networks worldwide.











Gangs in Chile pose a dual challenge to law enforcement and citizen safety, testing the nation's security infrastructure.



In short, the situation in Chile is a stark reminder of the enduring and evolving threat of organized crime in today's interconnected world.

