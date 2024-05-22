Latin America’S Tourism Boom: A $385 Billion Lift To The Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Latin America's tourism sector will boost the regional economy by $385.9 billion, heralding a bright future.



This marks a 6% increase over pre-pandemic levels, signaling a significant economic rebound.



The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) views this upsurge as a key driver of economic revitalization.



The sector will generate 18.2 million jobs, making tourism a major employment source for one in twelve workers.



Julia Simpson, WTTC's CEO, highlights tourism's role in driving economic growth and job creation, showcasing regional resilience post-crisis.



Tourist spending is also on the rise, anticipated to hit $60.5 billion, outpacing last year's figures and pre-COVID-19 levels.



Domestic tourism is contributing significantly, with spending expected to reach $226 billion, surpassing 2019 figures.







In 2023, tourism accounted for 7.8% of Latin America's total economic output, amounting to $367.4 billion and creating over 110,000 new jobs since 2019.



Spending by international tourists reached $54.5 billion, while domestic spending hit $219.7 billion.



The future looks even brighter, with tourism expected to contribute over $498 billion to the region's economy by 2034, equivalent to 8.3% of GDP.



The sector is projected to support nearly 22.43 million jobs by then, representing 9.6% of the workforce.



Latin America's tourism sector is a dynamic economic force, set to transform the economic landscape and provide numerous opportunities.



This growth is not merely incremental; it represents a significant shift, underscoring the region's vibrant spirit and potential.

Dependence on Tourism

The region of Latin America and the Caribbean is the most dependent on tourism globally.



Tourism's economic impact in Latin America varies significantly, with Mexico showing much greater dependence than Brazil.



The IDB highlights that from 2017 to 2021, tourism made up over 16% of Mexico's GDP and jobs, compared to about 10% in Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile.



The Tourism Dependency Index (TDI) scores countries from 0 to 100 based on their reliance on tourism for GDP, employment, and exports.



Brazil ranks 130th globally, indicating lower dependence, while Mexico and Argentina are more reliant, ranking 62nd and 86th, respectively.

