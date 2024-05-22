Rising Tide Of High Profile Judicial Recovery Sweeps Across Brazilian Corporates

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's dynamic economy, heavyweight companies like Polishop, Coteminas, and Dia are seeking judicial recovery to avoid bankruptcy.



This trend reflects a substantial 80% increase in filings in early 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by Serasa Experian .



From January to April, 685 filings were made, signaling a significant economic shift due to global challenges.



The surge spans various sectors-services, commerce, industry, and agriculture-with each facing unique challenges.



Notably, the service sector, a major GDP contributor, led these filings.



Meanwhile, bankruptcy cases rose sharply, with 90 new instances in April, a 69.8% increase from the previous year.





Rising Tide of Judicial Recovery Sweeps Across Brazilian Corporates

Highlighted cases include:







GOL Airline : Brazil's second-largest airline, Gol, declared bankruptcy in the United States, initiating a judicial recovery process to handle its debts. Brazilian media reports Gol's debts have soared to 20 billion reais (around $4.062 billion).



Polishop: Approved for judicial recovery on May 20, this electronics retailer, once boasting 250 stores. Now it operates just 54 and faces R$395.6 million ($77 million) in debts. They received a 180-day stay to prepare a restructuring plan.



Coteminas: Linked with Chinese retailer Shein, this textile giant filed for recovery on May 6. It is dealing with R$1.1 billion ($215 million) in debts, now negotiating with over 15 banks.



Casas Bahia: Began an extrajudicial recovery in April, addressing R$4.1 billion ($804 million) in debts and reached a restructuring agreement with its principal creditors.



Light: On May 18, this utility firm proposed a plan to renegotiate R$11 billion ($2 billion) in debts, including capital injections and issuing bonds.



Dia: The Spanish supermarket chain sought judicial recovery in March after deciding to close most of its operations in Brazil due to ongoing losses.

Subway: Filed for recovery in March, managed by SouthRock, reporting R$482 million ($94 million) in debts.



These cases underscore the severe financial strain and restructuring efforts within Brazil's corporate scene.These companies' efforts to realign highlight the complexities of today's global economy and the resilience needed to succeed.