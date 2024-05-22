Manufacturing Solutions Innovator, BIXOLON, Set To Showcase Label Printing Technology At SPS Italia 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) SPS Italia – (28-30.05.2024, Parma, Italy) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, announces its presence at SPS Italia 2024; where it will be showcasing on stand 3F066 highlights from its comprehensive line of printing solutions tailored to meet the needs of the manufacturing and industrial automation industry.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Desktop Label Printers – Showcasing the elite of its desktop labelling solutions, including the XD3-40 4-inch (114mm) Direct Thermal label printer for general labelling. Plus, the XD5-40tR 4-inch (114mm) RFID print and encoding label printer for creating labels to track items through various stages of the manufacturing chain. Alongside, the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated desktop linerless label solution, an eco-labelling solution which eliminates the need for silicon backing papered labels.

Mobile Printing Solutions – Acknowledged as a leader in mobile printing technology, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its growing range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch mobile receipt, ticket and label printing solutions. Including the premium the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm), and the XM7-30 3-inch (80mm) premium Auto-ID mobile liner and linerless label printers for labelling on the move. Alongside, the economic SPP-R310 3-inch (80mm) mobile receipt printer and the competitively priced SPP-C200 2-inch (58mm) mobile receipt printer.

BIXOLON will also be joined on the stand by ProGlove, a wearable tech pioneer. On site, ProGlove will demonstrate their rugged, wearable, wireless barcode scanners. These small and lightweight devices enable human workers to effortlessly complete a variety of tasks, including picking, packing, staging and many others. The benefits of which allow organisations to stay ahead of their competition.

“Collaborating with manufacturers such as ProGlove, gives us the opportunity to showcase a complete indentification and printing solution,” explains Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“SPS Italia is a key European event within the manufacturing calendar which gives both companies the opportunity to showcase their latest product offerings and network with leading individuals and companies within the industry.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact ... to make an appointment to meet the team.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

About ProGlove



Founded in 2014, ProGlove provides industrial wearable scanning solutions. With its hardware and software products, ProGlove increases productivity, safety and quality for more than 2,000 customers in warehousing, logistics, manufacturing and retail. ProGlove solutions enable users to capture and analyze data quickly and easily. ProGlove's customers include well-known organizations such as BMW, DHL, Gap Inc. and Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services. ProGlove is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Chicago (USA), Coventry (UK) and Belgrade (RS). The company employs more than 350 people from over 30 countries.





