UK Sets Legislative Polls On July 4

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 22 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that the UK's general legislative polls would be held on July 4.

In an official speech, Sunak stated that he asked King Charles III to allow dissolving the parliament and organizing polls on July 4, noting that he got the approval.

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future," he said. He attacked, at the same time, his direct opponent, Labour Party leader Keir Starmers when he said he would take the easiest way and do everything to get power.

He said that by voting for the Labour Party, Britain would "risk going back to square one."

"I cannot and will not claim that we have got everything right," he admitted.

Sunak was chosen by MPs of the Conservative Party at the House of Commons to succeed former premier Liz Truss, who was also not elected by popular vote.

Observers believe that the Conservative Party is about to leave power due to its declining popularity compared with the Labor Party. (end)

